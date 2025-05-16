Watch CBS News
Los Angeles Metro D Line Subway on Wilshire Boulevard will close this weekend until July 25

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Work on the D Line Subway Extension Project will close parts of the route along Wilshire Boulevard, connecting downtown LA to the Westside.

Metro will be closing the Wilshire/Vermont and Wilshire/Western stops along the D Line on May 17 through July 25. The closure will allow crews to work on the new four-mile extension between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega.

The D Line extension is being worked on in three sections. Section 1 will include three new stations and they are expected to be open by fall 2025.

New stations coming to Section 1 of the D Line extension:

  • Wilshire/La Brea
  • Wilshire/Fairfax Station
  • Wilshire/La Cienega

Work on the project began in 2019 and it is expected to be completed in 2027.

Metro will be adjusting routes and adding shittle buses to help riders travel between the closed stations to other parts of LA. 

