Los Angeles Metro D Line Subway on Wilshire Boulevard will close this weekend until July 25

Work on the D Line Subway Extension Project will close parts of the route along Wilshire Boulevard, connecting downtown LA to the Westside.

Metro will be closing the Wilshire/Vermont and Wilshire/Western stops along the D Line on May 17 through July 25. The closure will allow crews to work on the new four-mile extension between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega.

The D Line extension is being worked on in three sections. Section 1 will include three new stations and they are expected to be open by fall 2025.

New stations coming to Section 1 of the D Line extension:

Wilshire/La Brea

Wilshire/Fairfax Station

Wilshire/La Cienega

Work on the project began in 2019 and it is expected to be completed in 2027.

Metro will be adjusting routes and adding shittle buses to help riders travel between the closed stations to other parts of LA.