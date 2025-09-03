Watch CBS News
LA Metro bus operator accidentally hits, kills pedestrian who was lying in roadway at Harbor Gateway Transit Center, police say

A bus operator with the LA Metro hit and killed a pedestrian who was lying unconscious in the middle of the roadway late Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena at about 11:24 p.m.

Authorities said a man was lying on the ground unconscious when he was run over by an MTA J Line bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is yet to be identified, police said. It's not clear what led to him losing consciousness.

Authorities speaking to CBS News Los Angeles called the situation an accident. It is not being investigated as a criminal incident.

In a statement, LA Metro said it was working with LAPD to investigate the death.

"Metro extends its heartfelt condolences to the pedestrian's family," the statement reads.

No additional details were immediately made available.

