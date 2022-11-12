LA Mayor's Race: Karen Bass now slightly ahead of Rick Caruso

Rep. Karen Bass pulls ahead of candidate Rick Caruso, earning a lead by the slimmest of margins.

Caruso had a slight lead on Bass in the LA mayoral race on Wednesday morning, with 51.3% of the vote while Bass has 48.8%.

However, by Thursday Caruso's nearly 12,000 vote lead was drastically cut down to 2,695 ballots. Bass cut into his slight lead, garnering 49.75% of the vote compared to Caruso's 50.25%. But, on Friday Bass, who was considered the favorite in the race, had pulled ahead of her opponent. She now has a slim lead over Caruso, pulling in 50.38% of the vote compared to his 49.62%.

The election has historical dimensions, coming as the City Council contends with a racism scandal that led to the resignation of its former president and calls for the resignation of two more members, an unabated homeless crisis, corruption probes and widespread concern with crime that has ranged from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to smash-and-grab thefts at luxury stores.

The race has been shaped in large part by Caruso's lavish spending — and his unavoidable advertising. City records show his campaign expenses have topped $100 million so far, most of it financed with his own money.

Bass, with just a small fraction of that amount at her disposal, has said "it's not the power of the money, it's the power of the people."

The election is testing whether voters in the heavily Democratic city are willing to turn away from their liberal tendencies and embrace an approach that would place a strong emphasis on public safety.