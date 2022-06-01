LA mayoral candidates meet with voters a week out from June primary

It's just a one week out from the critical June primary, where Los Angeles voters are set to narrow down a crowded field for mayor to just two, or perhaps choose a winner if one of the candidates receives more than 50% percent of the vote.

With time to get the vote in running out, Congresswoman and candidate for LA Mayor, Karen Bass was going door-to-door in Leimert Park, meeting voters.

Bass was working hard to lock up one of the top two sports in the primary, and with recent polls showing many undecided voters still out there, she's busy making her final pitch.

"To me, I think the closing argument is, you know, I've been emerged in these issues for a long time. I think it's going to take every level of government in order to solve this problem, and I have relationships on every level," Bass said.

On Tuesday, a week out from the June primary, LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso met with members of the community and spoke to CBSLA.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso was also out campaigning Monday in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood. Caruso was emphasizing his experience in business, when asked about rising prices and the potential threat to the economy.

"The city really needs someone at the top that...that the mayor, that understands business. We need to reduce the cost of doing business in this city to help support small businesses, like the one we're standing in. Everything that this family is doing is going to cost more money," Caruso said.

The developer continued his pitching, saying that he's the one who can make the city safer.

"Everybody is talking about how they want their families to be safe, their kids to be safe and go out and have lunch or dinner and not worry about it, to be able to walk to the synagogue. This Jewish community needs to be able to walk in in peace and freedom and safety. Hate crimes are up 130%, we should all be outraged," he added.

Among the 5.6 million registered voters in LA County, a little over 384,000 ballots have been returned, with an estimated 4,500 people casting their ballot in person.

"People are waiting to vote. A lot of people have still...Oh, that's one thing I've encountered is that a number of people have their ballots, but they want to vote in person. they don't have confidence in putting their ballot in the mail and that's understandable. They don't know necessarily that you can actually track your ballot and know that it's been counted," Bass said.

CBSLA reached out to Councilman and mayoral candidate Kevin de León, though he was not on the campaign trail Tuesday.