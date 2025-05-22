LA man lured into ambush robbery by woman he met on dating site

Detectives need help finding a handful of suspects after an LA man was robbed at gunpoint after a woman he met on a dating site led him into an ambush.

The armed robbery happened in the early morning hours of April 28. After her date picked her up, the female suspect directed him to drive to a secluded area and park his car in the 100 block of South Occidental Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The block is roughly 1,400 feet away from the LAPD Metro Station, which houses SWAT and the K-9 unit.

Two of the woman's alleged accomplices, one man and another woman, arrived in a newer-model black Dodge Charger or Challenger shortly after the victim parked his car. The man opened the victim's door, pointed a gun at him, and demanded that he hand over his belongings, detectives said.

LAPD is searching for these four people after a man was robbed while meeting a woman he met on a popular dating site. LAPD

The woman's accomplices ransacked the vehicle and took more of the man's property. They also forced him to unlock his phone and give them the entry code. While the robbery crew ran away, the male suspect shot at the victim while he was still sitting in his car.

After the gunfire, the victim ran away and left his car in the secluded area. The suspect eventually returned to the scene a couple of hours later and stole his vehicle, according to LAPD.

Investigators said the suspects used the victim's phone to buy several items and tried to transfer money, totaling over $20,000.

Police found the victim's stolen car two days later after someone set it on fire near the intersection of 56th Street and Central Avenue.

Detectives described the original suspect as a woman between 17 and 25 years old, last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect who shot at the victim is a bearded man between 20 and 30 years old. Police said he was wearing brown overalls, a blue T-shirt and black shoes.

The second female suspect was between 17 and 25 years old, last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

Detectives also released a photo of another male suspect, between 20 and 30 years old, with a beard and a man bun. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red pants and white shoes.