LA man dies after holding onto bed of his stolen truck during crash, police say

A Los Angeles man died after he held onto the bed of his truck when someone stole it and crashed it into another vehicle in South LA, police said.

Josue Roman Orona, 54, was outside his home in the 700 block of 97th Street in the Westmont neighborhood, celebrating the Fourth of July holiday around 12:45 a.m. Friday, when someone got into his truck and drove west on 97th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect ran through a stop sign at the street's intersection with Vermont Avenue before crashing the truck into another car that was traveling north on Vermont, LAPD said. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Paramedics pronounced Orona dead at the scene.

The suspect remained at large the following day, according to police, who described him as male with curly or bushy hair. He was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crime, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to reach LAPD Officer Antonio Hurd with the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.