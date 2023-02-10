La Habra pursuit crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One person died and another was hospitalized in a fiery crash at the end of a police pursuit in La Habra early Friday morning.

A Ford Explorer with Nevada plates struck a BMW coupe at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Beach Blvd. at about 1:16 a.m. Friday. The Explorer was engulfed in flames before firefighters responded and extinguished it.

One person died and another person was hospitalized in unknown condition. A witness reported hearing gunshots at the scene.

Officials said Fullerton police officers located an Explorer wanted in connection to an armed robbery just after 1 a.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and police gave chase.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Imperial and Beach when the Explorer ran into the BMW. Police said a suspect got out of the Explorer, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. No officers were injured. No further details were immediately released.

The intersection was closed during the investigation. The gas station on the southeast corner was cordoned off by police tape.

La Habra and Fullerton police officers were on the scene. The La Habra Police Dept. took over the investigation.