LA Fleet Week arrives at Port of Los Angeles for Memorial Day weekend
The 10th annual LA Fleet Week returns to the Port of Los Angeles this Memorial Day weekend, giving the public a chance to tour some ships and celebrate all branches of America's military, for free.
Events begin on Friday, May 22, and continue through Monday, May 25, with ship tours taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The USS Essex, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, has already arrived at the port from San Diego, with two U.S. Coast Guard ships scheduled to dock for public tours.
A downtown San Pedro welcome party kicks things off Thursday night with events taking place each day, including an EXPO of more than 90 military and first responder exhibits at the Battleship USS IOWA Museum parking lot area.
There will also be aircraft flyovers, live entertainment, food and beverage vendors and various competitions, including dodgeball, soccer, and pickleball tournaments, as well as a Galley Wars culinary competition among chef teams from visiting ships
Touring the vessels
Ship tours take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. Tour tickets are available through a virtual queue on the day of your visit. Visit lafleetweek.com for information on free virtual tickets.
USS Essex, homeported in San Diego, is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship (LHD-2), nicknamed "The Iron Gator." The ship is a rapid-response command and deployment vessel for U.S. Marines, carrying helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and hovercraft. Commissioned: 1992
US Coast Guard Cutter HALIBUT, homeported in Marina del Rey, is an 87-foot Marine Protector-class coastal patrol boat operated by the United States Coast Guard. It is responsible for patrolling 300 miles of the California coastline, extending up to 200 miles out to sea. Commissioned in 2002.
US Coast Guard fast response cutter, Terrell Horne is homeported in San Pedro. Chief Petty Officer Terrell Horne III, the cutter's namesake, served as executive petty officer of Coast Guard Cutter Halibut. He was mortally injured while conducting maritime law enforcement operations near Santa Cruz Island, California, on Dec. 2, 2012.