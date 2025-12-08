LA fire officials warn of holiday dangers, to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

While December twinkles and glows with festive décor, it also happens to be a busy time for firefighters, leading Los Angeles fire officials to warn of potentially dangerous situations during the holidays.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone reminded community members to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, as emergency calls related to carbon monoxide poisoning, electrical fires, and fires caused by unattended candles and space heaters sharply increase this time of year.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is the leading month for U.S. home fires.

Los Angeles fire officials demonstrate holiday dangers with a controlled Christmas tree burning demonstration. CBS LA

"Always turn off your tree lights and extinguish candles before leaving the home or going to bed," Marrone said during a Monday news conference, where a burning Christmas tree served as a visual reminder of how quickly décor can turn deadly.

He advised keeping trees well-watered, as dried-out trees become a fire danger. He also advised keeping them at least 3 feet away from a heat source and not to block an exit.

"For holiday décor and tree safety, almost half of Christmas tree fires start in the living room, with candle fires peaking in December and January," Marrone said.

Space heaters should be placed on a stable, non-flammable surface such as ceramic tile, and for problems with blown fuses or circuit breakers, he advised using a licensed electrician to make repairs.

"Choose decorations that are flame-resistant and flame-retardant," Marrone said. "Do not overload electrical circuits, and carefully inspect extension cords for any wear and tear or fraying. Do not run cords across doorways or under carpet."