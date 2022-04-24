LA Fire hoisting 56-year-old man in Tarzana after he suffered severe leg injury

Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops is conducting a hoist operation to rescue a 56-year-old man who suffered a suspected leg fracture on Sunday.

The man was hiking near Caballero Canyon Trail in Tarzana, near Braemar Country Club, according to LA Fire. He was located at the 4000 block of North Reseda Boulevard.

The identity of the injured hiker has not been released and it's unclear how he suffered his injury.