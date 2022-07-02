LA Fire crews knock down house fire in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles Fire Department units extinguished a fire that broke out at two-story house in Lincoln Heights Friday evening.

It took the firefighters 25 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The fire took place inside a 2,236 square-foot two-story vacant craftsman-style home that was built in 1950, according to LA Fire.

The house is located at the 2659 block of North Pasadena Avenue in Lincoln Heights.

One firefighter out of the 59 that were called to the scene was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it's unclear how badly the property was damaged.