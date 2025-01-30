Watch CBS News
LA Dodgers finalize $13 million, 1-year contract with reliever Kirby Yates

The Los Angeles Dodgers added Kirby Yates to their bullpen on Thursday, agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

The Dodgers also designated right-hander Ryan Brasier for assignment to make room on the team's 40-man roster.

Yates joins a refurbished bullpen for the World Series champions, who finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with Tanner Scott last week.

The 37-year-old Yates went 7-2 with a career-low 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for Texas last year. He signed a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Rangers in December 2023.

Yates is 26-21 with a 3.17 ERA and 95 saves in 422 career relief appearances, also playing for Tampa Bay, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego and Atlanta. The two-time All-Star was a 26th-round pick by Boston in the 2005 amateur draft.

Yates had a breakout performance with the Padres in 2019, going 0-5 with a 1.19 ERA and a major league-best 41 saves. He also struck out a career-high 101 in 60 2/3 innings.

Brasier, 37, went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games for LA last year, including four starts.

