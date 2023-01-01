LA County urges precautions to guard against holiday COVID surge

Coming off of two weeks of holiday gatherings, public health officials in Los Angeles County are asking residents to remain vigilant and safe to reduce the spread of COVID.

New state data shows there are more than 1,200 COVID hospitalizations in LA County. The county remains in the medium community transmission level based on case rates and hospitalization numbers.

Public health officials encouraged residents to test before gathering, mask while indoors and even outdoors in very crowded spaces, and stay home when feeling sick.

"Although this week, Los Angeles County remains in medium community level, based on its case rate and hospitalization numbers, winter holiday travel and celebrations could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases, similar to what was experienced after Thanksgiving," the health department said Friday.

"Even if they test negative for COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses are circulating at high levels this winter, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus, and both viruses can cause serious illness, hospitalizations, and death," according to the health department.