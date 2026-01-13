LA County Supervisors to consider ICE-free zones

A proposal is being considered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to bar ICE from any civil immigration enforcement, including staging and processing, on county property.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath presented the motion as a means to "protect citizens and public spaces."

A similar "ICE Free Zone" order was established in Chicago, which prohibits federal immigration agents from using city-owned property for their operations.

"As federal immigration actions are increasingly taking place in public spaces, it is imperative the County of Los Angeles take action to protect our spaces so that they can be accessed by the public and used for their intended County purposes," the motion states.

This proposal would only block civil immigration enforcement. The service of search warrants or criminal law enforcement would still be allowed.

"There was an ICE raid in a county park in the South Bay. We know that there is ongoing activity we had, right outside my district office in Van Nuys, a raid right outside our office, which communicated to people that they didn't care how close they were to a government building," Horvath said.

"So what we want people to know is we are going to do all that we can to keep people safe."

If the motion moves forward at Tuesday's meeting, it will have to be brought back in 30 days to be considered as an ordinance.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment.