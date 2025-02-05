LA County Sheriff's Department's dispatch system crashes again

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's aging dispatch system crashed again roughly a month after the program suffered a similar glitch.

Unlike last time, the agency fixed the issue later Wednesday night.

The LASD patched its nearly 40-year-old computer-aided dispatched system last month, just before the Palisades and Eaton fires, after it suffered a critical malfunction on New Year's Eve. The days-long problem forced 911 operators to write down notes from callers and relay the information to responding deputies through the radio or phone.

Deputies also lost access to the systems, denying them the ability to run license plates and search for warrants through the computers inside their patrol vehicles. Stations manually tracked deputies when they were dispatched to calls.

While tedious, the department said the crash would not hamper law enforcement operations, with 911 lines and radio communications fully functional.

During the New Year's Day iteration of this issue, the Sheriff's Department said they have "long struggled with outdated technology." In January, Sheriff Robert Luna stressed the need to upgrade the decades-old system and developed a multi-year plan to replace the equipment.

"By planning for the replacement of outdated equipment in the Department, we can manage costs, avoid unexpected expenses, and maintain efficient operations, all while prioritizing critical needs and preventing future budget strain," according to the LASD release.

During his first 100 days as Sheriff, Luna secured an initial round of funding for a modernized CAD system and later submitted a formal request to acquire a centralized operation in mid-2023.

The department said it would test a potential new system at several stations in early January.