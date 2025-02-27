Deputies shoot and kill arson suspect during barricade incident in Rosemead

An alleged arson suspect was shot and killed by LA County deputies during an hours-long barricade in Rosemead early Thursday morning and an investigation is underway.

Deputies were first called to the 8700 block of Scott Street at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a neighbor dispute, which they determined to be a woman who had attempted to light her neighbor's house on fire, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies were serving a search warrant for a barricaded arson suspect when the shooting occurred. KCAL News

"During their investigation they discovered evidence of the arson and an assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury," the release said.

At about 12:30 a.m, at which point the standoff was still ongoing, deputies were approved to serve a search warrant at the residence on Scott Street.

"The suspect was armed with a large knife, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred," LASD said.

A woman was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate the shooting.