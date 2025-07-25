ATF, Sheriff provide update in explosion that killed 3 LA County deputies

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are expected to provide an update on the explosion that killed three deputies at the Biscailuz Training Facility.

The Sheriff's Department identified the deputies killed in the explosion as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn, who were all members of the Arson Explosives Detail, the agency's bomb squad.

The LA County Sheriff's Department identified the deputies killed in Friday's explosion as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund (left), William Osborn (middle) and Victor Lemus (right). LASD

"There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel," LA County Sheriff Luna said. "These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us."

The deadly explosion happened on July 18 at the sheriff's Biscailuz Training Facility in East L.A. Senior law enforcement officials told CBS News that the LASD's bomb squad recovered at least one grenade in a Santa Monica garage along the 800 block of Bay Street the day before the explosion.

Deputies from the department's Arson Explosives Detail held the explosive overnight and were working to render it safe when it exploded.

The incident represented the largest loss of life for the department since 1857, Luna said. L.A. County was founded in 1850.

Immediately after the explosion, the ATF deployed its National Response Team to investigate the explosion with LASD. The NRT was deployed to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, the Oklahoma City bombing and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. The team most recently deployed ot the deadly fireworks explosion in Northern California.

LASD and the federal agents have served search warrants at a handful of properties in Marina del Rey and the Santa Monica garage, where the deputies recovered the grenade.