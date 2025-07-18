Los Angeles sheriff identifies deputies killed in East LA explosion

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has identified the three deputies killed in an explosion Friday morning.

The blast happened at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East L.A., outside of the agency's Special Enforcement Bureau, which oversees the Arson Explosives Detail, the department's bomb squad. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said that the three men had a combined 74 years of experience.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna described the explosion as the deadliest day for the department since 1857.

"There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel," Luna said. "These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us."

The LA County Sheriff's Department identified the deputies killed in Friday's explosion as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund (left), Wiliam Osborn (middle) and Victor Lemus (right). LASD

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund joined the sheriff's department in March 2006. After graduating from the academy, he worked at the Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility for four years before transferring to the Lennox Sheriff Station in 2010. He became a field training officer at the South L.A. station, mentoring new deputies.

The department promoted Kelley-Eklund to detective in 2016 at the Narcotics Bureau. He was assigned to the L.A. Impact Team, which is a multi-agency task force focused on drug trafficking, gang activity and apprehending murder suspects. Kelley-Eklund joined the Arson Explosives Detail in 2022.

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund worked in the sheriff's department for 19 years. LASD

Kelley-Eklund is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Eklund and their 7 children.

Detective Victor Lemus

Detective Victor Lemus joined LASD on July 1, 2003, as a security assistant before graduating from the academy later that year.

His first assignment was at the downtown L.A. Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He joined the department's Baker to Vegas running team the same year.

He later transferred to Century Station, where he worked as a senior training officer and detective. During his time at Century Station, Lemus became the anchor for some of the most challenging legs of the relay race.

Lemus joined the Special Enforcement Bureau in 2017 as a K-9 handler before transferring to the Arson Explosives Detail in 2024.

Detective Victor Lemus was a 22-year veteran of the department. LASD

LASD awarded Lemus with several commendations for his ability to mentor deputies and notable arrests.

He is survived by his wife, Detective Nancy Lemus and their three daughters. Three of Lemus' sisters and his brother-in-law are also in the sheriff's department.

Detective William Osborn

Detective William Osborn had the most experience with the sheriff's department among the three deputies, having joined the agency 33 years prior.

Osborn graduated from the sheriff's academy in February 1992 and was assigned to Men's Central Jail before transferring to the Pico Rivera station in 1998. He spent three years in Pico Rivera before transferring to the department's station in the city of Industry and was promoted to detective in 2001.

Osborn worked as a detective for over a decade, handling more than 100 cases a year. He became an instructor for emergency vehicle operations in 2016. He joined the Arson Explosives Detail three years later in 2019.

Detective William Osborn joined the department in 1992. LASD

The department said he remained a mentor for other deputies and described him as one of the tenured bomb technicians "relied upon when faced with a new challenge."

Osborn is survived by his wife Detective Shannon Rincon, their four sons and two daughters.