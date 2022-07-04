LA County reports 15,413 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

Los Angeles County health officials reported 15,413 additional cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths over the Fourth of July weekend.

The county said there were 5,865 cases reported Saturday, 6,020 cases on Sunday and 3,528 cases on Monday. Of the fatalities, ten were reported on Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.

The cases brought the county's caseload to 3,140,615 cases and its death toll to 32,361.

The county's daily test positivity rate, on a seven-day average, was 13.7% as of Monday, up from 12.2% last Tuesday.

The latest hospitalization numbers were unavailable due to delays in reports from the state health department, but as of Saturday, there were 810 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, with 91 being treated in intensive care.

Last week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged people to use caution while gathering for the Fourth of July, when many people are likely to attend parties or large gatherings.

"Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is extra important to take steps that reduce the risk of transmission, especially over the long holiday weekend," Ferrer said last week.

"... Please be sure to remind friends and family to stay home and skip the celebration if they feel sick or have tested positive," she said. "It is also a great idea for everyone to test themselves before getting together, ideally on the day of the gathering. It is always best to celebrate outdoors, and if people come indoors for part of the gathering, wearing a mask is advisable, particularly if there are individuals at high risk of severe illness should they become infected."

Ferrer also said there has been an uptick in infections within workplaces and urged employers to implement safety measures such as masking indoors and maintaining physical distancing in communal areas.