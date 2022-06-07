LA County Registrar reports especially low early voting numbers

Primary elections typically see low voter turnout but the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office is reporting especially low early voting numbers.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 740,000 ballots had been cast so far.

On Monday, L.A. mayoral candidates were out urging people to vote by the end of election day tomorrow.

Rick Caruso made was set to make five stops Monday afternoon including one at salsa and beer in North Hollywood where he shook hands and talked with staff and customers.

Caruso is trailing slightly in the polls and said with Los Angeles in crisis, each vote is critical.

"Don't sit out the vote," he said. "I think it's one of the most important things you can do as a citizen, one of the most important things you can do as a resident. No matter who you want to vote for, get out and vote by tomorrow."

Frontrunner Karen bass is scheduled to start hitting the campaign trail again Monday night after spending Sunday making 10 stops, including at WeHo pride where she celebrated her polling lead with caution.

"I'm very clear that the poll that matters is Tuesday, and so we have to make sure that we turn out our vote," she said.

The two are top contenders to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The latest L.A. Times/UC Berkley polling put Bass in the lead - at 38% of likely voters.

Caruso trails with 32% of support and Kevin De Leon follows with 6%.

"We need change. We obviously need change," said voter Steve Benveniste. "I mean this isn't good. Homelessness is bad. You could go on and on. Gas prices are bad. Security is bad.

Some voters may not cast ballots because they fear they won't see the change that has been promised on the campaign trail.

"They've been talking about this for years," said voter Raad Elias. "Nothing has happened. They say they'll do stuff but saying it and doing it are two different things. Our tax dollars, basically, are at waste."

In-person and vote by mail ballots are already being received. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.