LA County nonprofits step in to help struggling Long Beach food pantry

Los Angeles County nonprofits are banding together to help food pantries facing shortages amid the continuing government shutdown.

One of the organizations facing shortages is the Long Beach Community Table. Before the shutdown, it typically served 5,000 people a week. However, in October, they've been helping 7,000 individuals every week while also facing a decrease in food donations.

"The refrigerators are usually filled to the gills," Executive Director Kristen Cox said. "They're about a third full ... This table is empty. All of these tables would normally have three layers of boxes and usually have boxes underneath."

Cox believes demand on food pantries like hers will only increase if funding for CalFresh benefits ends due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"My guess is, if things keep going in this direction, we'll be up to 10,000 by the end of the year," Cox said. "I feel like everybody knows we are headed to even tougher times. More people are coming in. More people are taking food, trying to store it up."

Long Beach Community Table received help from the nonprofit Food Forward on Monday, which also helps people experiencing food insecurity.

"We've anticipated this for a while," said Nkemdilim Nwosu, spokesperson for Food Forward. "We are preparing to ramp up so we will be able to donate to our hunger-relief partners."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank also said it will send another food delivery to Cox's organization. She hopes her food pantry can continue its work for the community.

"We pull together in tough times," Cox said.

Long Beach Community Table has open hours for free food Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 3311 E 59th St., Long Beach, CA 90805. Delivery is available pending application, and weekend food pickup is available at eight additional locations.