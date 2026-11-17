The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to deal with the flooding along the main detour route during the 16-month closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

The motion directs the county's Department of Public Works to work with the City of Los Angeles to keep Harry Bridges Boulevard clear of obstacles after high tides and rain flooded the roadway, trapping cars and even a semi-truck last week.

"We are just over a week into the bridge closure, and we are already seeing major problems," Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "This may be a Caltrans project, but we are going to treat this as an all-hands-on-deck situation."

Hahn said that public works crews have already staged pumps at Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street in preparation for more rain and high tides. Crews also plan to work with Caltrans and the city to help neighborhoods and drivers during the 16-month closure.

"Our priority is keeping people safe and minimizing disruptions to residents and businesses during the bridge closure," LA County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said. "We're working hand in hand with Caltrans and the City of Los Angeles to address flooding along Alameda Street, prepare for upcoming storms, and keep people and goods moving safely."

Public works crews will also look for solutions to reduce flooding and improve drainage amid the ongoing El Niño. Hahn also urged Caltrans to find a new detour route that avoids Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street.