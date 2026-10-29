Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro closes for 16 months

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro is set to close for over a year for a $752 million improvement project, starting next week.

The bridge serves as a key connector for daily commuters traveling between San Pedro, Long Beach, and Terminal Island, as well as for port workers and cargo trucks to and from the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.

Caltrans officials said the entire bridge and all approaches on the east and west sides will be closed for 16 months.

Nathan Bass with Caltrans District 7 said the work is necessary because the bridge's concrete deck is deteriorating rapidly, despite the bridge being structurally sound.

"This is a result of increasingly heavy traffic loading throughout the bridge's service life, as well as the environmental effects from the marine environment," Bass said.

He added that the region has nearly doubled in size since the bridge was originally built in 1963, and that the neighboring Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have become the nation's busiest for containerized cargo.

"This bridge has supported that growth and that immense economic activity throughout the last 60-plus years," Bass said.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge will be closed for construction upgrades through February 2028. Caltrans

An overview of the project

The closure spans 16 months, beginning in November 7, 2026 and continuing until February 2028, with crews working 24 hours a day. Work includes:

Deck replacement

Drainage replacement

Median barriers

Seismic sensors

Traffic detours

Primary detour routes include:

710 Freeway

State Route 103

Harry Bridges Boulevard

Henry Ford Avenue

Long Beach International Gateway Bridge and local harbor and freeway connectors

"The goal of the detour is to maximize the use of the state highway system as well as minimize local roadway impacts," Ken Young. Caltrans District 7 Traffic Manager said.

Young noted there will be traffic control officers at 18 different locations. Traffic cameras will be placed primarily on the detour, but also along parallel routes such as Pacific Coast Highway and Sepulveda Boulevard, and along north-south corridors like Anaheim Street and Alameda Street.

A drop-in informational session for residents or anyone with concerns or questions takes place Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Wilmington Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.