LA County Medical Examiner investigator charged for stealing from the dead

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged a Medical Examiner investigator on Wednesday for allegedly stealing items from the dead.

"It's a profound betrayal of the very essence of the role and the solemn duty owed to both the deceased and their bereaved families," District Attorney George Gascón said.

Investigators first started looking into investigator Adrian Muñoz, 34, after security camera footage caught him taking a gold crucifix necklace from a dead warehouse worker's neck in South Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2023. Prosecutors claimed that Muñoz placed the jewelry into his medical bag and never returned the item or did not log it in the property receipt.

Authorities subsequently searched Muñoz's desk cubicle and discovered rare antique coins that belonged to a man who died last year. Prosecutors said that the 34-year-old investigator handled the man's case.

"The theft of items, potential family heirlooms and sentimental pieces from the deceased, not only violates this trust but desecrates the memory of a loved one," Gascón said.

The district attorney's office charged Muñoz with one felony count of grand theft of property and one misdemeanor count of petty theft of property. His arraignment has not been scheduled as of yet.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the case to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.