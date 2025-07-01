LA County man convicted of fentanyl-related death on Metro train

A 37-year-old man from Los Angeles County faces at least two decades in federal prison after a jury found him guilty in the fentanyl-related death of a Metro train rider.

Shane Christopher Brown faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in federal prison after the jury convicted him of one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"This case underscores why curtailing the illegal distribution of fentanyl is a priority for the Drug Enforcement Administration," DEA Special Agent in Charge Matthew Allen said. "Everyone who deals fentanyl is dealing in death."

The death happened two years ago on Jan. 16, 2023. DEA investigators said surveillance cameras captured Brown giving the victim fentanyl while riding the then-Gold Line train, now the A Line, through Azusa. The victim overdosed and died within 10 minutes. The victim's toxicology reports showed that fentanyl was the only illicit substance in his blood, according to court documents.

"Fentanyl and other illicit drugs continue to devastate families and communities across LA County and the nation," said LA County Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While doctors typically prescribe pharmaceutical fentanyl to patients in severe pain, especially after surgery and advanced-stage cancer, illegally made fentanyl is sometimes added to other drugs to make them stronger, more addictive and ultimately, more dangerous.