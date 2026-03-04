L.A. County man charged with dog-fighting ring, illegal firearms possession

A 53-year-old man was arrested by federal agents for allegedly running a dog-fighting ring at his Hacienda Heights home.

The Department of Justice said Raymond Nunez, 53, was charged with buying, delivering, and possessing animals for an animal fighting venture, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if convicted as charged.

He's expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

In the complaint, investigators wrote that Nunez ran the dog-fighting ring at his home from at least December 2025 to February 2026. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, agents found an AK-47, a shotgun and 10 firearms in a safe.

Nunez is not allowed to own firearms because of a 1991 felony conviction for unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to the DOJ.

Agents also found an emaciated pit bull that was bleeding and chained to a cable in the yard, another pit bull with scars in a bloody caged area, multiple dog treadmills, a rope with a scale for weighing dogs, a skin stapler and syringes.

The Dog Fighting and Animal Abuse Task Force spearheaded the investigation. It is a federal, state and local initiative spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.