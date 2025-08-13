LA County judge denounces ICE arrest outside downtown courthouse

The presiding judge of the LA County Superior Court denounced Immigration and Customs Enforcement after agents arrested a man after his hearing in downtown.

"I am deeply disturbed by such actions," Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II said in a statement. "These intimidating and unnecessary displays undermine public trust in the justice system, deter people from seeking justice, and send a dangerous message to immigrant communities that they are not safe to fully and freely participate in the legal process."

A video of the arrest showed the name, Stephen Reyes, screaming for help as immigration agents picked him up by his arms and legs before placing him in an unmarked car. Reyes had just attended a preliminary hearing on drug charges after police arrested him last month.

The Alternate Public Defender's Office, which represents Reyes, called the arrest a violent abduction that threatened the "integrity of the court system."

"It shocks the conscience to see any human violently abducted by a gang of mostly masked unidentified individuals," APD's spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Such aggressive ICE abductions threaten the integrity of the court system and discourage participation."

Defense attorneys, such as Lou Shapiro, stated that similar immigration operations encourage people to miss their court dates.

"They're afraid just to come to court to show progress on community service, because they realize that could result in a trip to Mexico instead," said Shapiro. "It's sad because people feel that there's no hope. That nothing good can come of this for them, even if they try to do the right thing."

The LA County District Attorney's Office said the operations also interfere with their ability to prosecute cases.

"Our ultimate goal is to seek justice for victims and hold criminals accountable," the District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "Detaining a defendant before the judicial process has concluded interferes with our ability to prosecute cases and is not to the advantage of the pursuit of justice."

ICE did not immediately respond to KCAL News for comment.