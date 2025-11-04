LA County expands free soil testing program to Palisades Fire area

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the expansion of its free soil testing program to include the Palisades Fire area.

The motion also implores California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to explore cost-effective ways for insurance companies to support soil testing and remediation, including bulk purchasing agreements or low-cost financing for homeowners.

"It's been ten months since the wildfires and far too many survivors are still living with uncertainty about whether their soil is safe," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Residents deserve clear answers and tangible support ... Fire survivors should not have to wait—the insurance sector must step up."

Initially, LA County only offered the program to residents near the Eaton Fire after preliminary results showed elevated lead levels.

Scientists believe the higher-than-anticipated levels of lead could be linked to burned homes. Lead-based paint was common in houses before the federal government banned it in 1978. A Caltech study found that 90% of the homes in Altadena were built before 1975.

However, further screening showed that lead levels were below the California Department of Toxic Substances Control's guidelines of 80 parts per million and well below the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold of 200 ppm. Additionally, test results for heavy metals showed that they were below state and federal regulations.

Residents living within and downwind of the Palisades Fire burn area are eligible for the program.

"As initial remediation funds reach property owners with the highest lead levels, we will keep working with our State and philanthropic partners to expand support for all impacted communities," Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said. "Los Angeles County will continue listening and responding to our residents' needs as they rebuild."