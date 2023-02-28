Watch CBS News
LA County detention center disturbance leaves 17 injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Seventeen people were examined for injuries or medical problems after a disturbance erupted Tuesday among detainees at Pitchess
Detention Center in Castaic, authorities said.

Paramedic units, ambulances and fire engines responded to the detention center in the 29300 block of The Old Road around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters declared a mass casualty situation and requested additional resources to respond as 17 people were examined for unspecified injuries or medical problems.

Multiple media reports said three people were taken to a hospital.

No further information is available, and the cause of the injuries is unclear. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 12:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

