LA County deputies swim to rescue drowning paragliders near Malibu

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies swam to save drowning paragliders who crashed just off the Malibu coast on Friday.

The daring rescue happened at around 12:30 p.m., shortly after deputies Sevak Grigoryan and Christopher Matkin arrived at Carbon Beach. The two deputies saw the paragliders' equipment pulling them under the water and quickly removed their bulletproof vests, gun belts, and boots before jumping into the ocean.

The deputies' body cameras captured them running into the ocean to save the paragliders. LASD

Grigoryan and Matkin swam about 75 feet to reach the paragliders. When deputies reached them, they found that the cords wrapped around the paragliders, making it difficult to tread water as the heavy equipment pulled them under.

The deputies used their knives to cut the entangled cords and freed them. The group swam back to the shore, where paramedics treated the victims for their injuries.

"This rescue demonstrates the courage, quick thinking, and selfless dedication of LASD deputies, who routinely place themselves in harm's way to protect and save lives," the LA County Sheriff's Department wrote.