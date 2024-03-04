Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County deputies need help finding missing 13-year-old girl

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County deputies asked for help finding a 13-year-old girl who disappeared last week. 

Itany Delilah Barnett-Garcia was last seen leaving her Lakewood home on Feb. 28 at 3:45 p.m. She was wearing a pair of gray shorts and a black and white plaid shirt. 

She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown, wavy hair and brown eyes. 

13-year-old-missing.png
Itany Delilah Barnett-Garcia went missing on Feb. 28.  LASD

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 7:57 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.