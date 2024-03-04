LA County deputies need help finding missing 13-year-old girl
Los Angeles County deputies asked for help finding a 13-year-old girl who disappeared last week.
Itany Delilah Barnett-Garcia was last seen leaving her Lakewood home on Feb. 28 at 3:45 p.m. She was wearing a pair of gray shorts and a black and white plaid shirt.
She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown, wavy hair and brown eyes.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through (800) 222-8477 or through their website.
