Pursuit suspect jumps into another car after crashing in South LA

A pursuit suspect jumped into another car after crashing in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they started chasing the alleged reckless driver and followed him through Paramount and the 105 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after the suspect merged onto the 110 Freeway.

After exiting the freeway, the driver crashed and jumped into another car near Southeast LA. Authorities continued to chase the suspects as they drove through Inglewood and other neighborhoods, at speeds of up to 100 mph. At times, the suspect turned off the headlights while weaving through traffic and speeding through red lights.

The suspect drove through several areas before officers caught up to the vehicle near LAX in Westchester.