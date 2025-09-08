LA County DA charges Inglewood man with dating app murder cases

An Inglewood man faces seven criminal charges after he allegedly killed two men and tried to kill another he met through a dating app.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Rockim Prowell with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of carjacking, two counts of burglary and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted as charged, Prowell faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rockim Prowell is currently on probation after he was convicted of a series of burglaries in LA County between 2019 and 2021. Beverly Hills PD

"Imagine the terror and horror these victims felt after being duped into believing they were meeting for one reason, only to face inexplicable violence," LA County DA Nathan J. Hochman said. "These were predatory acts that showed a total disregard of life."

Prosecutors said Prowell allegedly shot and killed Miguel Angel King, 51, in July 2021 after the two men met on a dating app. Prowell allegedly stole King's car, which investigators found more than a week later, several miles away from Prowell's home. Prosecutors said forensic evidence inside the vehicle tied Prowell to King's death.

Investigators found King's remains in the Angeles National Forest about a month after his death.

The district attorney's office also tied Prowell to the 2023 disappearance of Robert Gutierrez, 53. Investigators said Prowell met Gutierrez in person on Aug. 21, 2023, after the pair chatted on the same dating site. Gutierrez reported the 53-year-old man missing two days after the incident. Police have not located his body, according to the LA County DA.

Prosecutors said investigators found Gutierrez's car in Prowell's garage and additional evidence that linked him to the man's death when they arrested him last week.

The final case mentioned by the LA County DA happened on Feb. 22, 2025, when Prowell allegedly beat a 40-year-old man he met on the same dating app. Prosecutors said Prowell allegedly bound the victim, stole his wallet and beat him with a baseball bat before running him over with a car, breaking his leg, when the 40-year-old man tried to escape.