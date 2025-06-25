Watch CBS News
LA County Board of Supervisors votes to extend rent protections for wildfire victims

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend rent protections for wildfire victims, as the temporary measure was about to expire on July 1.

Price gouging protections went into place when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the Jan. 7 state of emergency. This meant that prices on goods, services, and housing could not increase by more than 10% of pre-disaster prices.  

The board found that rental protections are still necessary. The approved motion cited a recent Los Angeles Times article, where it was reported that rent prices in the areas adjacent to the wildfires are climbing faster than other areas of the county.

"Families that signed six-month short-term leases in the immediate wake of the fires, could now face drastic price increases of 50% or more without further price gouging protection, as they will continue to need alternate accommodations as they rebuild their homes and their lives," the motion stated.

State law allows price-gouging prohibitions to be extended every 30 days.

"With these critical price gouging protections about to expire, it is necessary that the Board of Supervisors act to continue to protect residents from unscrupulous and excessive housing price increases during this ongoing emergency," the motion stated.

The board also voted to limit price-gouging in hotels and motels and to continue protections against eviction.

"The Board finds that this extension is necessary because complaints of price gouging are continuing, and have been increasing, and such an extension will protect the lives, property, and/or welfare of the residents of the county," the motion stated.

