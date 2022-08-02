LA County Board of Supervisors issues proclamation of local emergency amid rising Monkeypox cases

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has issued a proclamation of local emergency amid rising Monkeypox cases, following suit with California Governor Gavin Newsom's similar declaration on Monday.

In a statement released to the public, Supervisor Holly Mitchell said:

"This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus. By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness."

The board will vote later Tuesday to ratify the proclamation.

Upon ratification, they will request recovery assistance under the California Disaster Assistance Act "and that the State expedite access to State and federal resources and any other appropriate federal disaster relief programs." The Board of Supervisors will also direct county departments to implement all assessment, assistance and monitoring efforts as applicable.

"I'm hopeful this will help vaccination efforts and ultimately help slow the spread of this virus," said Supervisor Janice Hahn in a tweet on Monday.

As of Tuesday, L.A. County has identified at least 400 cases of monkeypox — nearly double the number from a week ago.

City officials in West Hollywood said that a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic is set to open Wednesday at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, and remain open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of August.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom issued a statewide declaration of emergency in hopes of bolstering local efforts for monkeypox vaccinations.

His statement read, in part:

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatments and outreach. We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

After Newsom's proclamation, Supervisor Kathryn Barger released an additional statement which noted that the county "needs to

draw down all the support available to accelerate the distribution of vaccines and resources to those at risk and suffering from this terrible disease. I will work to ensure we're doing so quickly and efficiently. We don't have any time to waste."

In California, there are at least 824 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which is the second-highest of any state behind only New York's 1,390. Throughout the United States, there are 5,811, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York has also issued a declaration of emergency in light of their increasing cases, as has the City of San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.