Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a State of Emergency in an effort to bolster the state's monkeypox vaccination efforts.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatments and outreach," Gov. Newsom said in a press release. We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.

The governor's proclamation to expand access to the vaccinations enables emergency medical services personnel to administer monkeypox vaccinations approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the press release, the state's monkeypox response builds on infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic "to deploy vaccine clinics and ensure inclusive and targeted outreach in partnership with local and community based organizations."

Last month, health leaders in the state asked federal partners to make more vaccine doses available. So far, the state has distributed 25,000 of the more than 61,000 doses it has received.

Los Angeles County received a separate allocation of doses, the press release noted.

As of August 1, health officials with LA County report 400 confirmed cases of monkeypox.