LA County announces first human cases of West Nile virus this year

Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year.

According to health officials, six cases have been identified since late July.

According to the county Department of Public Health the people who have contracted the virus live in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley.

Most of the patients were said to have been hospitalized in late July and early August and all are recovering.

"Mosquitoes thrive in hot weather and residents should follow simple steps to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus," county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"Simple measures can reduce mosquitoes and mosquito bites, like protecting yourself and your family with insect repellent and removing standing water outside your home. West Nile virus can lead to hospitalization or death, and, by taking preventative steps now, residents can better protect themselves against infection and the serious neuro-invasive disease caused by this virus."

As of last Friday, a total of 18 human cases of West Nile virus had been confirmed in California.

There has been one case reported in Pasadena, which has its own health department and another in Orange County earlier this month.