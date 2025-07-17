Animal shelters overwhelmed with pets surrendered amid ICE raids

Local shelters and rescues are feeling the impacts of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, with an increasing number of surrendered pets overwhelming their kennels.

Heather Michaels runs the Precious Pets Animal Foundation, a nonprofit organization that rescues pets from high-kill shelters in California. She visits shelters weekly and has noticed an uptick in stray animals.

"Either somebody brought them in and they were getting rid of their own dog, or in a situation like this, which I really think is becoming a big issue with people that have been deported or targeted by ICE," she said.

Michaels said she has also seen farm animals, including chickens and goats, being surrendered.

"You've got to imagine a lot of these people are working in the agricultural industry, which is really being heavily targeted," Michaels said. "They love some of these farm animals and chickens or maybe some goats."

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said all of its shelters have seen an increase in surrendered pets since the immigration raids began last month.

The Los Angeles Times reported that pet surrenders more than doubled at the county's Palmdale shelter compared to June 2024. The count at the shelter in Downey jumped nearly 50% during the same period.

Michaels believes her latest rescue, named Ginger, exemplifies the trend she's seen.

"She is a dog that you would not normally see in the shelter," Michaels said. "She's got no family, no name, nobody came for her. I think she is a product of one of those situations."

Ginger is available for adoption. For more information, email PreciousPetsAnimalFoundation@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page: Precious Pets Animal Foundation.