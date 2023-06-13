LA City Councilman Curren Price charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Councilman Curren Price with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

"We have not seen the charges filed against Councilmember Curren Price," said Angelina Valencia-Dumarot, spokesperson for Price. "It's highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion."

Curren Price is the latest council member to face a scandal following the racist audio featuring Councilman Kevin de Leon as well as former councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo. City Of Los Angeles

The District Attorney's office said Price was charged with ten counts of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

Price was born and raised in the Los Angeles City Council District that he represents, District 9. He was elected to the council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 and 2022.

"Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles," said Valencia-Dumarot. "He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges."

Currently, Price serves as the 2023 L.A. City Council President Pro Tempore.

This is a developing story.