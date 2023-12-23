Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive brings the smiles with toys, burritos and Santa

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive delivers smiles
La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive delivers smiles 02:01

The Anaheim community bands together each year for Frank Garcia's, La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive, and on Saturday families were ready to receive.

Before the sun came up, volunteers were at the restaurant, getting the toys, food and festivities prepped for the thousand-something families expected to come through and partake in some holiday cheer.

toy-drive-smile.jpg
Around 1,000 kids were able to get toys and food at the annual La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive in Anaheim. KCAL News

Garcia said he's been overseeing and hosting the event for over 30 years and he was ready Saturday morning for all the smiles to pour in as he laid out the rules -- pick two toys and have a picture with Santa Claus.

"We're expecting about one thousand kids or more, and if we are short, then we'll give them certificates to go get a toy because I don't want no kid without a toy," Garcia said.

"I want every person, every kid, have a laugh and then have a burrito."

With a toy in one hand, a burrito in the other, and a visit with Santa, Christmas came early for the families that made it to the event.

toy-drive-burrito.jpg
La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive isn't just about toys, burritos are passed out to complete the day's charitable event.  KCAL News

One mother shared how meaningful the toy drive is to her family, especially since funds are so low.

"I'm like very low in money and having this for the kids, it makes me happy that at least they can come here and get a present for my kids," Gabby Fernandez said.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 10:36 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.