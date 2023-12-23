La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive brings the smiles with toys, burritos and Santa

The Anaheim community bands together each year for Frank Garcia's, La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive, and on Saturday families were ready to receive.

Before the sun came up, volunteers were at the restaurant, getting the toys, food and festivities prepped for the thousand-something families expected to come through and partake in some holiday cheer.

Around 1,000 kids were able to get toys and food at the annual La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive in Anaheim. KCAL News

Garcia said he's been overseeing and hosting the event for over 30 years and he was ready Saturday morning for all the smiles to pour in as he laid out the rules -- pick two toys and have a picture with Santa Claus.

"We're expecting about one thousand kids or more, and if we are short, then we'll give them certificates to go get a toy because I don't want no kid without a toy," Garcia said.

"I want every person, every kid, have a laugh and then have a burrito."

With a toy in one hand, a burrito in the other, and a visit with Santa, Christmas came early for the families that made it to the event.

La Casa Garcia Christmas toy drive isn't just about toys, burritos are passed out to complete the day's charitable event. KCAL News

One mother shared how meaningful the toy drive is to her family, especially since funds are so low.

"I'm like very low in money and having this for the kids, it makes me happy that at least they can come here and get a present for my kids," Gabby Fernandez said.