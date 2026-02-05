LA Bowl shutting down after 5 seasons

After just five years, the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium will no longer be a part of the college football bowl season, according to event organizers.

The game, which started in 2020 but was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially began in 2021. At that time, it was the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Two years later, it was known as the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. Then, in 2024, it was the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk and finally the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk.

"After five great years, the LA Bowl at Sofi Stadium will no longer be moving forward," said a statement from the bowl game's organizers. "It has been an honor for our staff and volunteers to bring college football to one of the world's greatest venues. We want to thank the athletes and football programs who participated and, most importantly the college football fans who joined us over these past five seasons."

Before the college football conference shakeup in 2024, the game was a matchup between the Mountain West Conference champion and the fifth selection among qualifying Pac-12 Conference teams after the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six game choices were made. Selection

The University of Washington Huskies were the game's final winner in a 38-10 rout of the Boise State Broncos. Other winners included Utah State, Fresno State, UCLA and UNLV.

With their departure from bowl season, there are still 46 total college football bowl games that take place from December through January at the end of every regular season.