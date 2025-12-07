Boise State and Washington to face off in LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium

The fifth edition of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium will feature a showdown between the Boise State Broncos and the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 13.

The matchup was announced by college bowl game organizers on Sunday, shortly after Boise State earned the Mountain West Football Championship with a 38-21 win over last year's LA Bowl victors in the UNLV Rebels.

Boise State, now in its third season with head coach Spencer Danielson, finished the season 9-4 and will now make its second LA Bowl appearance in three seasons. They lost the first time around, 35-22, against UCLA in 2023. They were College Football Playoff Quarterfinalists in 2024 after winning the MWC. They would end up losing in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State.

The Broncos started the year ranked No. 25 overall, but immediately fell out of AP's Top 25 with a 34-7 loss to South Florida in Week 1.

The 50-yard line at the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk on Dec. 18, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. Ric Tapia / Getty Images

The Huskies finished their second season in the Big Ten at 8-4, marking what was also their second season under head coach Jedd Fisch. They were 5-4 in conference play, ultimately missing out on a chance to play for the conference title, a powerhouse matchup between Indiana University and Ohio State University that saw the Hoosiers heading to the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff.

They were ranked for one week in 2025, at No. 23, before falling to Wisconsin in a tight 13-10 battle in Madison.

Washington was selected by LA Bowl officials, who have the fifth choice among former and current Pac-12 teams after the CFP choices are made. USC was selected by the Alamo Bowl and Arizona State was picked by the Sun Bowl.

The bowl game, which is officially called the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, is now on its third sponsor in five seasons. It has previously been sponsored by a partnership between Jimmy Kimmel and Stifel, Starco Brands and Art of Sport.