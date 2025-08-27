LA28 Olympics committee seeks to move diving venue to Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

The LA28 Olympics committee is seeking to relocate diving events from Exposition Park to Pasadena, a move that was unanimously approved by a Los Angeles City Council committee on Wednesday.

The proposal was brought forward by LA28, the organizing committee for the upcoming games that will take place in Los Angeles in 2028. They say that the move from John C. Argue Swimming Stadium in Exposition Park to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, is necessary to address both athlete safety and financial concerns, as they believe it could result in $18 million in savings.

It was approved by the seven-member Ad Hoc Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, made up of city council members. Now, it will head to the full city council for consideration in the coming weeks.

"This presents a significant opportunity to deliver successful marquee events, with greater budget certainty, while also ensuring an exceptional competition venue for our diving athletes, with their safety remaining our top priority," said a statement from LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

The John C. Argue Swimming Center was used for swimming events in the 1932 Olympic Games, but the LA28 committee determined that the Pasadena-based venue would be better suited for diving events in 2028. Leaders believe that the Exposition Park venue is not up to the standards of national and international diving standards.

"LA28 determined that the Swim Stadium pool would require a complete reconstruction in order to meet Olympic standards," said a report from L.A. city officials. "The necessary reconstruction is not able to occur simultaneously with the LA Memorial Coliseum track construction projects due to limited space with the surrounding footprint. The historical nature and close proximity of these facilities adds further complexity and cost."

L.A. City Council members previously approved several updates to the existing venue plan earlier this year, which they say will save over $150 million in cost savings and boost revenues.