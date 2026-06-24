Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley files defamation lawsuit against Mayor Karen Bass

Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mayor Karen Bass, claiming she has made and continues to make false statements about her regarding the Palisades Fire, which have damaged her reputation.

The lawsuit claims that Bass is making the false statements to "avoid accountability, to conceal the extent to which Bass has undermined public safety and transparency, and to transfer blame and criticism of Bass' leadership failures." Crowley is seeking an unspecified amount of economic and compensatory damages.

CBS LA has reached out to Bass' office but has not received a response.

The lawsuit alleges that Bass made false statements about Crowley during her bid for reelection. The lawsuit argues that Bass' statements made in her personal capacity are not protected by government immunity and Bass should be held accountable for her actions.

The lawsuit points to a May 6 mayoral debate where Bass was asked about cuts to the LAFD's operational budget, which left fire engines inoperable. The lawsuit alleges that Bass falsely blamed Crowley, despite her having publicly opposed the budget cut.

"The primary problem there was that the Chief sent home 1,000 firefighters… there were… fire trucks that were out of use because she had sent firefighters home," the court documents said.

This is the second lawsuit Crowley has filed in connection with the Palisades Fire that erupted on Jan. 7, 2025. In February 2025, Bass removed Crowley as LAFD chief. Bass said a reason for Crowley's removal was her failure to pre-deploy firefighters the morning that the fire broke out. She also said a reason to remove Crowley was her refusal to conduct an after-action report.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch," Bass said in a statement last year.

Crowley appealed her removal but was denied by the LA City Council in a 13-2 vote. To overturn Bass' decision, Crowley needed two-thirds of the present council members to vote in her favor.

"I did not refuse to conduct an after-action report. During our discussions about an after-action report, I advised the fire commissioners about my opinion that was best in regard to how to use LAFD resources," Crowley said to the council. "I said that the LAFD is not capable, nor do we have the proper resources to adequately conduct an after-action report for the Palisades Fire."

In February 2026, Crowley filed a lawsuit against the city alleging Bass waged a "campaign of retaliation" against her.

Jaime Moore was confirmed as the new LAFD chief in November 2025. He replaced Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva, who came out of retirement and took lead of the department after Bass ousted Crowley.

Moore joined the LAFD in 1995 and served as the commander of operations for the department's Valley Bureau prior to the promotion.