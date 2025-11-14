Jaime Moore confirmed as next Los Angeles Fire Department chief

The Los Angeles City Council confirmed Jaime Moore as the new Los Angeles County Fire Department chief.

In a unanimous vote on Friday morning, Deputy Chief Moore was approved by the council. He was appointed the new head of the LAFD on Oct. 24 by Mayor Karen Bass. Moore joined the LAFD in 1995 and served as the commander of operations for the department's Valley Bureau prior to the promotion.

Councilman John Lee said Moore's nomination was backed by broad support not only from the mayor's office and the council but by members of the fire department.

"The people on the front lines every day believe in his leadership and his ability to guide this department into the future," Lee said.

Lee added that Moore brings his extensive knowledge and experience within the department into this new role.

The Louisiana native grew up in a Mexican American household in LA. He graduated from Santa Monica High School and attended UCLA. He delivered remarks in both English and Spanish during the press conference for his promotion.

Moore will replace Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva, who came out of retirement and took lead of the department after Bass ousted former Chief Kristin Crowley following the deadly January wildfires.