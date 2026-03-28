Los Angeles police seeking help finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Koreatown

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the Koreatown area early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 3:45 a.m., when a white sedan driving north on Vermont Avenue struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk near 8th Street, according to a news release from LAPD officials.

The driver fled from the area instead of stopping to help the victim, who still has not been publicly identified as the investigation continues.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Police said that a standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the L.A. Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234.