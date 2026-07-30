Koreatown stabbings leave 1 man dead, another injured, police search for 3 suspects

Investigators are searching for three suspects after one man in his early 30s was found dead in the street from stab wounds in Koreatown early Thursday morning.

Police responded around 6 a.m. to S. Alexandria Ave. and W. 3rd Street and according to the Los Angeles Police Department, two brothers were stabbed, one in the arm and the other was fatally injured.

A large crime scene perimeter was established in the area, with police saying they have a good description of the three suspects.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota Corolla, or white Honda Civic, heading west at a high rate of speed.

A motive is not known at the time. The man with stab wounds to the arm is being treated at the hospital.