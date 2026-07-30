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Koreatown stabbings leave 1 man dead, another injured, police search for 3 suspects

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Investigators are searching for three suspects after one man in his early 30s was found dead in the street from stab wounds in Koreatown early Thursday morning.

Police responded around 6 a.m. to S. Alexandria Ave. and  W. 3rd Street and according to the Los Angeles Police Department, two brothers were stabbed, one in the arm and the other was fatally injured.

A large crime scene perimeter was established in the area, with police saying they have a good description of the three suspects.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota Corolla, or white Honda Civic, heading west at a high rate of speed.

A motive is not known at the time. The man with stab wounds to the arm is being treated at the hospital. 

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