Los Angeles police offer $50k reward in 2019 Koreatown murder investigation

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that helps lead Los Angeles Police Department detectives to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the 2019 killing of a man in Koreatown.

The incident happened back on Jan. 9, 2019 at around 10:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a news release from Los Angeles police. Investigators say that the victim, identified as Juan Cuevas, was standing in front of a driveway in the area when a dark-colored Honda Accord stopped in front of him.

"A male suspect wearing dark clothing exited the passenger side of the vehicle, approached Cuevas, and shot him," the release said. "The suspect then fled on foot and was later seen on video entering the same Honda Accord."

Photos of the victim, Juan Cuevas, the suspect and a suspect vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department

Cuevas was rushed to a nearby hospital at the time, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact their Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 382-9470.