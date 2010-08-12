Koreatown, Little Bangladesh Boundaries Approved

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council committee has approved new formal borders for Koreatown that largely confine the neighborhood within a one-square mile box.

The Education and Neighborhoods Committee also voted Wednesday to approve the designation of four blocks along Koreatown's edge as Little Bangladesh.

Korean-American leaders first proposed formalizing Koreatown's borders over a year ago, but clashed with members of the Bangladeshi community who wanted a district named after their homeland.

The Koreans' plans were later opposed by Hispanic groups that complained Koreatown was cutting too deeply into their neighborhoods.

The three groups cooperated on drawing up the boundaries. The borders will be voted on by the full City Council in the coming weeks.

