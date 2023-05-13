Koreatown landlord accused of sexually harassing female tenants

A Koreatown landlord is facing a federal lawsuit after several tenants have accused him of "severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual harassment."

According to the United States Department of Justice, Abraham Kesary sexually harassed female residents at his rental property for at least eight years. The lawsuit stated that he subjected women living in his building to a laundry list of unwelcomed sexual behavior, violating the Fair Housing Act.

In the complaint, female tenants accused Kesary of

Offering reduced rent and late fees, sometimes even promising to waive it all together, in exchange for sexual acts

Unwelcomed groping, attempted penetration and kissing

Making unwelcome sexual advances or comments

And entering their homes without permission or no apparent legitimate reason

"No one should be subjected to demands for sex, sexual comments or propositions in exchange for safe and affordable housing," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "A home is a place of refuge; not a place to be subjected to degrading and unlawful harassment."

Since this is a civil lawsuit, Kesary will only have to pay restitution if found liable. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has not filed any criminal charges at this time.

The federal lawsuit also names the property owner M&F Development, LLC.

Kesary denied all of the allegations. He said he looks for to defending himself in court.

The Justice Department is asking any potential victims to contact them at the Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-833-591-0291. They can also email the DOJ at fairhousing@usdoj.gov.